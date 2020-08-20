Med student moonlighting as cab driver attacked, slashed in face by passenger

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — A medical student who was moonlighting as a taxi driver was attacked by a passenger and slashed in the face in the Bronx, officials said Thursday.

Raymond Adjetey, a medical student, was driving a passenger in the Bronx when he was viciously attacked, beaten and slashed in the face, according to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

Adjetey picked up a passenger on the street on Aug. 5 at 184th Street and Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, police said.

The victim told the NYSFTD the passenger was on the phone arguing with a woman. He insisted that Adjetey take him to various locations.

When they arrived at Tracy Towers in the Bronx, the third location Adjetey had taken him to, the man asked to continue to a different location. Adjetey refused, which led to the attack, according to the NYSFTD.

Police confirmed the attack at Tracy Towers, where Adjetey suffered a laceration to his face.

The taxi drivers group said the driver has undergone surgery, but will have to undergo more. He’ll likely have scarring for life.

The federation is calling for the city to do more to protect TLC drivers from attacks like this.

“There was no provocation, no reason for this man to take action on Raymond,” said Fernando Mateo spokesman for the NYSFTD. “Once again, we call on the NYPD to communicate with the TLC and use the texting technology that can get images or descriptions out to thousands of Livery Cab drivers roaming the streets. We can get these criminals off the streets, what are we waiting for? If we deputized drivers into the auxiliary force, they can be the eyes and ears of all New Yorkers that encounter dangerous people in NYC.”