Man wanted for stealing car from 63-year-old Uber driver at gunpoint: police

THE BRONX — A man is wanting from stealing the car of a 63-year-old Uber driver at gunpoint in the Bronx, police said.

The incident was reported to authorities on Nov. 27 at 3:40 a.m. The victim was waiting for a passenger on East 197th Street when an unidentified man approached the driver’s side window and simulated a firearm covered in a dark bag. He then pressed the firearm against the victim’s chest and forcibly got him out of the car.

The man fled northbound on Decatur Avenue in the victim’s car, a gray 2011 Honda CRV with the plate number T623343C. The victim’s wallet and cellphone were also in the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

The unidentified individual is described as a man, approximately in his mid-20s and last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants, black sneakers, black gloves, red hat, light-colored mask and carrying a red and black large travel bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

