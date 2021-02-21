Man tries to rape 2 women in the Bronx

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with two attempted rapes in the Bronx.

THE BRONX — A man tried to rape two women in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

He groped a 29-year-old woman inside a building near Morris Avenue and East 177th Street around 6 p.m. and fled when the woman resisted, officials said.

Less than an hour later, just a few blocks away, the man approached a 39-year-old woman from behind near Morris Avenue and East 174th Street, police said. He forced the woman to the ground, pulled down her pants and attempted to sexually assault her.

The man fled when the woman fought back.

Police asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Correction: The timing and location of the second incident have been updated.