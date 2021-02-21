Man tries to rape 2 women in the Bronx

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx attempted rape

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with two attempted rapes in the Bronx.

THE BRONX — A man tried to rape two women in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

He groped a 29-year-old woman inside a building near Morris Avenue and East 177th Street around 6 p.m. and fled when the woman resisted, officials said.

Less than an hour later, just a few blocks away, the man approached a 39-year-old woman from behind near Morris Avenue and East 174th Street, police said. He forced the woman to the ground, pulled down her pants and attempted to sexually assault her.

The man fled when the woman fought back.

Police asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Correction: The timing and location of the second incident have been updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Rain washes out holiday beach plans in NYC

Some New Yorkers still braving the weather to hit the beach

Bronx students participate in special lesson from quartet

Bronx mother and daughter side-by-side fighting hunger in NYC

Bronx organization working to close the digital divide

Man, gunman injured in Bronx subway shooting after botched robbery; gunman arrested: police

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss