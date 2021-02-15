Man tied up, robbed by armed men in Bronx home invasion: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — The NYPD launched an investigation after two men forced their way into a Bronx man’s home Saturday, tying him up and stealing thousands in cash, police said Sunday.

According to police, it was around 9 a.m. when the two unidentified men knocked on the door of the man’s first-floor apartment, in a building near the corner of Hoe Avenue and East 163rd Street.

The 43-year-old man opened the door because he was expecting a package, according to authorities.

Police said that’s when the duo forced their way inside and displayed a gun.

Officials said they proceeded to tie the man up, binding his his hands with zip ties, while asking, “Where’s the money?”

The two men were able to steal approximately $4,000 in cash before fleeing on foot toward Bruckner Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

Police said it appeared that the suspects knew the victim, but that he did not know them.

No injures were reported.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of the men they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).