Man steals bag containing $200,000 from armored car in the Bronx: police

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man who stole $200,000 from an armored car in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the vicinity of East 167 Street and Gerard Avenue in the Concourse neighborhood around 2 p.m.

The Brinks armored car employee was in the process of unloading United States currency from his truck when a man approached the vehicle and pushed him, according to police.

The suspect took a bag containing $200,000 in cash, police said.

Surveillance video shows him running across the street with the bag of money.

