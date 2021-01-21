Man steals bag containing $200,000 from armored car in the Bronx: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
armored car robbery.jpg

Police are searching for a man who stole $200,000 from an armored car in the Bronx on Jan. 20, 2021.

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man who stole $200,000 from an armored car in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the vicinity of East 167 Street and Gerard Avenue in the Concourse neighborhood around 2 p.m.

The Brinks armored car employee was in the process of unloading United States currency from his truck when a man approached the vehicle and pushed him, according to police.

The suspect took a bag containing $200,000 in cash, police said.

Surveillance video shows him running across the street with the bag of money.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx mom fights for repairs

Windows, doors smashed at 4 Bronx synagogues in 2 days: NYPD

NYPD robotic dog prompts New York Rep. Torres to draft legislation

Local leaders call for infrastructure spending to address Cross-Bronx Expressway problems

Dumping ground for trash in the Bronx converted to community garden

Family of Amber Rose Isaac honors her life with activism

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss