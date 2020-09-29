Man stabbed, killed by Grindr date inside Bronx apartment, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone he met on a dating app, police said.

Juan Alonso, 50, faces charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of an aided man inside an apartment in the vicinity of East 206 Street and Perry Avenue in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

Emergency responders arrived to find an unidentified man lying face down in the apartment with multiple slash wounds to his heck and back, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Alonso, a resident at the apartment, was taken into custody, police said.

He had met the victim on Grindr, a popular dating app for gay men, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.