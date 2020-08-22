Man sought in fatal shooting of Bronx woman: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — A man is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bronx woman Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene at East 152nd Street at around 5:21 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim, later identified as Priscilla Vasquez, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. They have released video of a person wanted in connection to the shooting, which you can see above. The individual is described as a male, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Overnight NYC vaccination sites opening Thursday night

Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in NYC as some sites become 24/7

Bronx educator making history as founder of school to empower immigrant community

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW

House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning

Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems