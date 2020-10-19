Man shot in the chest after being chased into the back of a Bronx bodega

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — A gunman chased a 26-year-old man to the back of a bodega on Sunday and shot him in the chest after an argument, police said.

The victim was inside the Jerome Avenue Bodega near Marcy Place just before 5 p.m. when he argued with a man and a woman, according to the NYPD. The argument escalated and the man pulled a gun on the victim.

Police said the shooter and the woman fled the bodega.

Emergency medical services rushed the victim to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police have asked for help identifying the shooter and the women he fled with. The man is believed to be in his 30s and the woman is believed to be in her 20s. Video shows the man was last seen wearing a red hat and a black mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

