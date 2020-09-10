Man fatally shot in head while crossing street in the Bronx: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A man died after being shot in the head on a Bronx street Thursday morning, police said.

According to the NYPD, the man was struck by a bullet just after 11 a.m. as he crossed the street near White Plains Road and East 225th Street in the Wakefield section.

Authorities said the man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation, authorities said.

Later Thursday, police released images of a man wanted for questioning in regard to the homicide.

