Man fatally shot in head while crossing street in the Bronx: police

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A man died after being shot in the head on a Bronx street Thursday morning, police said.
According to the NYPD, the man was struck by a bullet just after 11 a.m. as he crossed the street near White Plains Road and East 225th Street in the Wakefield section.
Authorities said the man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation, authorities said.
Later Thursday, police released images of a man wanted for questioning in regard to the homicide.
