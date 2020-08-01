Man shot and killed outside Bronx deli, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Bronx deli Friday night, police said.

Shaiquan Wilson, of the Bronx, was shot once in the torso outside of a deli on Randall Avenue, near Rosedale Avenue, around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video captured the gunman walk through a crowd of people on the street corner, raise a gun and open fire.

No arrests have been made.

