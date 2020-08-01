Man shot and killed outside Bronx deli, police say

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Bronx deli Friday night, police said.

Shaiquan Wilson, of the Bronx, was shot once in the torso outside of a deli on Randall Avenue, near Rosedale Avenue, around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video captured the gunman walk through a crowd of people on the street corner, raise a gun and open fire.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

