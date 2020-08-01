Man shot and killed outside Bronx deli, police say

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Bronx deli Friday night, police said.
Shaiquan Wilson, of the Bronx, was shot once in the torso outside of a deli on Randall Avenue, near Rosedale Avenue, around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Surveillance video captured the gunman walk through a crowd of people on the street corner, raise a gun and open fire.
No arrests have been made.
