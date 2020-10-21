Man repeatedly stabs victim on MTA bus in the Bronx

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BronxBusStabbing

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a stabbing on an MTA bus in the Bronx. (NYPD)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man repeatedly stabbed a bus rider in the Bronx, police said Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old victim argued with the attacker onboard a BX41 bus on Willis Avenue on Oct. 6 around 6:10 p.m., officials said. The fight escalated and the attacker pulled out a knife. He stabbed the victim several times, then got off the bus and fled southbound on Third Avenue.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red shirt, red pants and a jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Tita gets ready for Mother's Day

Man arrested, charged with hate crimes in connection with vandalizing multiple synagogues: police

Bronx mom fights for repairs

Windows, doors smashed at 4 Bronx synagogues in 2 days: NYPD

NYPD robotic dog prompts New York Rep. Torres to draft legislation

Local leaders call for infrastructure spending to address Cross-Bronx Expressway problems

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss