Man repeatedly stabs victim on MTA bus in the Bronx

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a stabbing on an MTA bus in the Bronx. (NYPD)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man repeatedly stabbed a bus rider in the Bronx, police said Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old victim argued with the attacker onboard a BX41 bus on Willis Avenue on Oct. 6 around 6:10 p.m., officials said. The fight escalated and the attacker pulled out a knife. He stabbed the victim several times, then got off the bus and fled southbound on Third Avenue.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red shirt, red pants and a jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).