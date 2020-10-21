Man repeatedly stabs victim on MTA bus in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man repeatedly stabbed a bus rider in the Bronx, police said Tuesday night.
The 31-year-old victim argued with the attacker onboard a BX41 bus on Willis Avenue on Oct. 6 around 6:10 p.m., officials said. The fight escalated and the attacker pulled out a knife. He stabbed the victim several times, then got off the bus and fled southbound on Third Avenue.
First responders took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red shirt, red pants and a jacket.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).