Man lures 12-year-old girl into Bronx alleyway, forces her to perform sex act: police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly lured a young girl and forced her to perform a sex act in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Police are searching for a man who allegedly lured a young girl and forced her to perform a sex act in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

A 12-year-old girl was standing in the vicinity of Tiffany Street and Hamilton Place around 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 when a man snatched her cellphone, authorities said.

The suspect then used it to lure her in the alleyway where he forced her to perform a sex act, according to police.

A witness intervened and the suspect fled on foot, cops said.

The witness assisted the girl and she was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The incident was reported to police, authorities said.

