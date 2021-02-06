Man killed on streets in Bronx shooting: police

NEW YORK — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times on the streets of the Bronx Saturday evening, authorities said.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body on Westchester Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in Pelham Bay just after 7 p.m. Saturday. The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as police continue their investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

