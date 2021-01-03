Man killed by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A hit-and-run driver killed a man in the Bronx late Saturday night, police said.

First responders were called to East 140 Street and Bruckner Boulevard around 10:50 p.m.

The victim was found with head and body trauma lying in the westbound lane of the Bruckner Boulevard service road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police said the unidentified victim’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).