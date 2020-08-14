Man found stabbed to death outside Bronx apartment building: police

Scene in the Bronx after police responding to a 911 call found a 36-year-old man stabbed to death outside an apartment building in the Belmont section.

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed outside a Bronx apartment building Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a 911 call of an assault outside the building on Washington Avenue, near East 184th Street, in the Belmont section.

Upon arrival, cops discovered an unconscious 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his body, police said.

EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.

Police said it appears the victim got into a dispute with two people before the fatal stabbing; an unidentified woman and unidentified man, both in their 20s.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.

