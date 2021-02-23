Man found stabbed to death in Bronx apartment after neighbors report foul odor: police

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation Monday morning after discovering the body of a man stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to the Pelham Parkway building on Cruger Avenue just past 9:30 a.m. after neighbors complained of a “foul odor” coming from an apartment, authorities said.

Responding officers met with the building’s superintendent, who gave them access to the apartment.

Upon entering the residence, police found an unresponsive man on the living room floor with multiple stab wounds to the torso, officials said.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Officials identified the victim as Adam Saunders, 23, of Brooklyn.

Police said Saunders was known to visit the building but did not live there. They said the whereabouts of the apartment’s occupant were unknown as of Tuesday morning.

It was not made clear how long ago police believe the man was killed.

The NYPD said no arrests had been made as the investigation continued Tuesday.