Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in the Bronx: police

CROTONA, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a parked vehicle in the Bronx early Tuesday, officials said.

According to the NYPD, officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a 911 call for a man shot near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Elsmere Place, in the Crotona neighborhood.

Authorities said cops discovered a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a 2019 Volkswagen vehicle, the bloody scene right by a city grade school building.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD said the investigation remains ongoing.

