Mechanic dies after being trapped under elevator at Bronx building: officials

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — An elevator mechanic who was trapped under an elevator at a Bronx building has died, officials said Thursday.

Emergency responders were called about an elevator rescue inside a building in the vicinity of E. Clark Place and Grand Concourse in Mt. Eden just after 9:30 a.m.

FDNY officials said they received a report of a worker trapped under an elevator.

When they arrived, officers found a 25-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive at the building’s elevator, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second mechanic was injured.

The city Department of Buildings tweeted Thursday that “our preliminary investigation indicates that elevator mechanics were performing permitted modernization work on the elevator, which was out of service at the time of the incident, when it fell.”

