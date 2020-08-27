Man beaten and robbed in the Bronx: police

Police released images of the two men who allegedly beat and robbed a man on a Bronx street.

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — Police are searching for two men who allegedly beat and robbed a man in the Bronx Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. as the victim walked along the corner of Villa Avenue and East 204 Street.

Two men approached the 39-year-old victim to the ground, punching and kicking the victim throughout his body, police said.

One of them suspects struck the man in the face with a firearm and took his gold chains, according to police.

The individuals then fled in a while vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries to his head, body, arms and legs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).