Man barricaded in Bronx apartment after man shot in chest: police

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police were working to gain access to a Bronx apartment Tuesday morning where a man barricaded himself inside after another man was shot, the NYPD said.

According to police, a man was shot in the chest around 6:20 a.m. at an apartment building on East 215th Street, between Paulding and Laconia avenues, in the Williamsbridge section of the borough.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but another man was then barricaded in an apartment at the address, officials said.

Police said it was not known if the man was armed, but they did confirm it was not a hostage situation.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Officers were on the scene just after 7:30 a.m., working to get into the apartment, authorities said.

