Man attacked by 3 people with baseball bats on Bronx street: police

Surveillance image of a person and vehicle police are looking for after a man was attacked by three people with baseball bats on a Bronx street on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, according to police.

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Police are looking for a trio they say attacked a man with baseball bats on a Bronx street earlier in August.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 8 the three unidentified people approached the 34-year-old victim just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Clay Avenue and East 173rd Street, in the Claremont section, and assaulted him with the bats.

One of the attackers fled the scene in a black SUV while the other two fled on foot, police said.

According to authorities, the victim was taken by private means to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of at least two of the people they are looking for, as well as the vehicle they believe is linked to them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).