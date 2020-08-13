Man arrested in fatal stabbing of Bronx woman: police

Surveillance image of a man wanted by police in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in a Bronx apartment building early Sunday, July 26, 2020.

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — According to the NYPD, a man has been arrested and is facing murder charges after a woman was stabbed to death in the Bronx in late July.

Police said 21-year-old Alpha Diallo of the Bronx was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities said Diallo is expected to be hit with charges including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon when he is arraigned.

In the early hours of July 26, cops discovered an unconscious woman with a stab wound to the chest in the third-floor hallway of a Jerome Avenue apartment building in the Fordham Manor section of the borough, cops said.

The 32-year-old Bronx woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was later identified as a transgender woman Tiffany Harris, according to multiple people within her community, including Mariah Lopez, executive director of STARR (Strategic Trans Alliance for Radical Reform), a transgender rights advocacy group.

Police at the time said the homicide was not being investigated as a hate crime.

Police sources initially told PIX11 the man cops were looking for was believed to have had some type of relationship with the victim.

It is still not clear how the two might have known each other.

According to a report from the Human Rights Campaign, at least 49% of transgender and gender non-conforming people killed as a result of violence in 2019 were killed by an acquaintance, friend, family member or intimate partner.

The same report noted that while many fatal crimes involving transgender and gender non-conforming people may indeed be hate crimes, few are actually pursued as such by the criminal justice system.

The report said that of the 157 cases of fatal anti-trans violence tracked since 2013, only nine could be confirmed to have been investigated as hate crimes, or just 6%. Advocates suspect many more were motivated by hate or bias.