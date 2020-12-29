Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy at Bronx bodega: police

A teen was fatally shot on Boston Road near East 166th Street on Dec. 23, 2020. (PIX11)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Cops have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy at a Bronx deli the Wednesday before Christmas, according to the NYPD.

Police said 22-year-old Marquis Beckford, of the Bronx, was picked up around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

He will now face charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to authorities.

The deadly gunfire happened around noon on Dec. 23, in the doorway of a Morrisania bodega on Boston Road near East 166th Street, police said.

The teen, identified later as James Solano, had been shot in the neck.

Emergency medical services rushed him to a local hospital in critical condition, but Solano succumbed to his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

