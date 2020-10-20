Man arrested in fatal Bronx shooting while trying to flee the country at JFK, sources say

At least three people were shot when gunfire erupted on a Bronx street in the Fordham Manor section, the NYPD said.

QUEENS — A man allegedly planning to flee the country was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman at a Bronx nightclub Monday, sources told PIX11 News Tuesday.

Domingo Berroa, a 32-year-old Bronx man, was arrested at Kennedy Airport with a one-way ticket to the Dominican Republic, allegedly attempting to flee the country, sources said.

An NYPD spokesperson later confirmed the arrest, and said Berroa was charged with murder.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Berroa’s mugshot Wednesday morning while commending officers from the 52nd Precinct on the arrest made just “a little over 24 hours.”

I want to give a shout out to the 52 Precinct Detective Squad and the Violence Felony Squad. With the assistance of Port Authority PD they closed a homicide in a little over 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/App5lM43Js — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) October 21, 2020

According to authorities, a call came in just after 7 a.m. Monday for reports of people with gunshot wounds inside a lounge located on Jerome Avenue, near North Street, in the University Heights section.

The victim, later identified as Wendolin Ortiz, 19, was shot and rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the 19-year-old woman had survived a shooting in the Bronx just months prior to Monday’s incident.

She’s believed to have been an innocent bystander in Monday’s shooting, sources said. A fight broke out between two people in the bar. One of them took a semi-automatic gun out and fired. The teen was sitting at a table a distance away from the people who were fighting.

Two men, ages 20 and 30, were also hospitalized after being shot Monday.

BREAKING: Man with one way ticket to Dominican Republic being questioned for death of 19-Year-Old at Bronx social club. Suspect was nabbed at Terminal 4 in JFK at 8:15 a.m. being held at precinct @PIX11News — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) October 20, 2020