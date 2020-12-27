Man arrested in Bronx hit-run that injured woman, 2-year-old grandson: NYPD

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx — Police arrested an upstate New York man Sunday in a Bronx hit-and-run crash that injured a woman and her 2-year-old grandson nearly a week ago, authorities said.

Otello Rapini, 69, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, according to the NYPD.

Rapini, of Mahopac, was allegedly behind the wheel of red GMC Terrain Denali on Monday when it struck the 62-year-old woman and her grandson as they attempted to cross Eastchester Road at Mace Avenue, police said.

The grandmother was pushing the boy in a stroller inside the marked crosswalk and the traffic light was in their favor when they were hit, police said.

Rapini pulled over, exited the vehicle and approached the intersection, however, he then returned to his SUV and left the scene, according to police.

The woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital. The woman refused medical attention for a bruised leg and her grandson was treated for bruising to his head, police said.

The grandmother later told PIX11 she feared for the worst.

“I thought my grandson was dead,” she said.