Man arrested in attempted rape of teen sleeping in Bronx home: NYPD

Photo of Marlon Alvarez, 30, sought in connection with the attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl in her Bronx apartment on May 30, 2020, according to police.

CHARLOTTE GARDENS, the Bronx — Police arrested a homeless man Saturday morning for allegedly trying to rape a 15-year-old girl while she slept in her bed back in May, according to the NYPD.

Marlon Alvarez, 31, is accused of breaking a window to gain access to the teen’s home in the Charlotte Gardens area of the Bronx on May 30 around 4:30 a.m.

Once inside, police said Alvarez laid on top of the sleeping teen and tried to rape her.

The girl woke up and screamed, alerting her mother who ran into the bedroom and chased Alvarez out of the residence, cops said.

Officials said the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police released a photo of Alvarez on Thursday.

He was arrested and charged on Saturday with attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse and forcible touching, police said.

