Man arrested in attempted rape at Bronx apartment building

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Police arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman inside a Bronx apartment building earlier this month.

Fausto Perez, 33, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and faces charges of attempted rape, police said.

It was reported to police on Jan. 8 that a 33-year-old woman was walking up the stairwell of her Fordham Manor apartment building when Perez allegedly grabbed her from behind and tried to rape her.

The woman was able to fend off her attacker. While he was attempting to unzip his pants, she bit his right hand, police said. The suspect then ran out of the building.

The woman was not injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.