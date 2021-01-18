Man arrested in attempted rape at Bronx apartment building

Bronx

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
bronx attempted rape

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted rape in Fordham Manor on Jan. 8, 2021, according to the NYPD.

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Police arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman inside a Bronx apartment building earlier this month.

Fausto Perez, 33, was taken into custody Friday afternoon and faces charges of attempted rape, police said.

It was reported to police on Jan. 8 that a 33-year-old woman was walking up the stairwell of her Fordham Manor apartment building when Perez allegedly grabbed her from behind and tried to rape her.

The woman was able to fend off her attacker. While he was attempting to unzip his pants, she bit his right hand, police said. The suspect then ran out of the building.

The woman was not injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

NYPD robotic dog prompts New York Rep. Torres to draft legislation

Local leaders call for infrastructure spending to address Cross-Bronx Expressway problems

Dumping ground for trash in the Bronx converted to community garden

Family of Amber Rose Isaac honors her life with activism

Community leaders call on Mayor de Blasio to enact police accountability in NYC

Bronx activists want local infrastructure project

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss