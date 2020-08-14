Man arraigned in death of Bronx teen who was stabbed, set on fire

Adones Betances, 22, faces charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of Winston Ortiz, according to the criminal complaint against him.

THE BRONX — A man accused of stabbing a Bronx teen and setting him on fire was arraigned on charges of murder and manslaughter Friday.

Adones Betances, 22, faced a judge Friday, and is accused of killing Winston Ortiz, 18, on Wednesday, stabbing in multiple times, dousing him with an accelerate and setting him on fire.

Ortiz, was reportedly in an argument with Betances before the attack shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in a fifth-floor hallway of a building on Woodycrest Avenue near West 165th Street.

Neighbors smelled fire and heard Ortiz scream, police said. They came to his aid and poured water on him.

Officers responding to reports of an assault found the teenage victim barely conscious with extensive burns and stab wounds to his chest.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

“We are heartbroken and want justice,” his grandmother told PIX11.

Ortiz’s family told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo that the teen had just broken up with his girlfriend days before his murder.

They are now wondering if that had something to do with the deadly attack.

Officials believe the attack was related to Ortiz’s relationship with Betances’ sister. Police sources said he was angry over the relationship.

Ortiz was “loved by all who came to know him,” his aunt wrote on a GoFundMe campaign setup to help ease financial costs as his parents prepare to bury their child.

“He was active in his church and a role model for all of his younger brothers and cousins. Hew as bound for greatness,” his family wrote.

The teen is survived by his mother and father, two younger brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, according to the GoFundMe post.

The Associated Press, Nicole Johnson, Anthony DiLorenzo and Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.