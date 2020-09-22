Man accused in Bronx basketball star’s shooting death indicted on murder charge

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
17-year-old Brandon Hendricks fatally shot in the Bronx

Brandon Hendricks, 17, was found fatally shot in the Bronx late Sunday night, June 28, 2020, according to the NYPD.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A Bronx man was indicted Tuesday on murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high school basketball star, according to the district attorney’s office.

Najhim Luke, 22, is accused of opening fire at a barbecue on Davidson Avenue in Morris Heights on June 28, fatally shooting Brandon Hendricks in the back, officials said.

Hendricks, an innocent bystander, had just graduated from James Monroe High School and planned to play college basketball this fall.

Luke fled the scene and was arrested on July 6.

“The defendant allegedly callously fired into a group of people and ended the life of a young, promising teen,” District Attorney Darcel Clark said Tuesday in a statement. “Since his death, Brandon’s mother has channeled her grief into ardently speaking out against gun violence in our community.”

Luke was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Clark said.

Luke was remanded to jail by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Lester Adler. He is due back in court on Dec. 2.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx Night Market reopens with COVID-19 precautions

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Yang campaigns amid growing political attacks in mayor's race

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

Christians mark second pandemic Easter with social distancing, masks and church capacity limits

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together