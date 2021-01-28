‘I need help’: Father in Bronx subway child abuse video speaks out

THE BRONX — A father seen in shocking video punching a child and grabbing the other by his hair at a Bronx subway station said he needs help.

PIX11 News spoke exclusively by phone with 35-year old Joshua Gilead; he didn’t deny his actions.

”I punched him in the face, I punched him in the arm and I grabbed his hair because he doesn’t like it,” Gilead said.

Gilead said he was stressed out, that he struggles with mental illness and, at one point, he broke down, admitting he needs help.

On the day he turned on his two boys, Gilead said he had been drinking and his sons were first going at each other.

”I punched him in the arm because they both were going back and forth. I just was not in my best state of mind,” Gilead said. “I love my kids every single day.”

After watching the video, psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere said he believes this might not be the first time the boys have have been subjected to this.

”If this is happening in broad daylight, in public like that, what might be going on behind closed doors?” Gardere said.

Police arrested the father last Saturday in connection with a separate domestic abuse allegation, claiming he hit one of boys with a belt. Gilead was released on his own recognizance Wednesday. At the time, authorities did not have the controversial video or knowledge of the subway station attack on the boys.

Gilead’s rap sheet shows a troubling past — at least 37 arrests since 2003 — including for domestic violence.

Gilead told PIX11 he too was abused as a child.

“I’m not surprised if he claims that he was abused, because we do know that is the cycle of violence that we see and why it’s so important that the children get immediate, not just medical attention but psychological attention,”Gardere said.

The boys — ages 7 and 9 — are getting help. The NYPD’s Domestic Violence Unit and Rapid Response spent the day shopping for the boys in hopes of restoring their sense of confidence and security

The Administration for Children’s Services released a statement.

“Our top priority is protecting the safety and well being of all children in New York City,” the agency said. “We are investigating this case and working with the NYPD.”

