Hunts Point Markets owners, union workers reach tentative contract agreement, union says

Bronx

by: , , PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Hunts Point Market workers

A worker at Hunts Point Market in the Bronx.

THE BRONX — A major strike at a Hunts Point Market looks to have reached its end.

The union representing the market’s workers reached an agreement Friday after employees went on on strike Sunday.

Hunts Point Market provides more than 60% of the produce for New York City.

Most of that produce is loaded onto trucks by members of the Teamsters Local 202, such as Edward Gill.

“We’ve gone through a lot to take care of our community to make sure that we have food on the table for them,” one worker told PIX11 News Wednesday. “We’re only asking for the same thing in return.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres were urging the market’s owners to provide their workers a decent wage.

Ocasio-Cortez joined the picket line Wednesday.

“This whole city is behind you. There’s no working person in New York City that I can hear of or even think of, that would think that what you’re doing is wrong. Everybody’s behind you,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The market brings in more than $2 billion a year.

“Negotiators for Teamster Local 202 have reached tentative agreement on a new contract with the Hunts Point Produce Market management. We will be presenting the agreement to our members tomorrow for a vote to settle the strike,” said Teamsters Local 202 President Danny Kane in a statement.

The vote is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, the union said.

About 1,400 workers at the market are essential in getting groceries on shelves throughout New York City. Members of the Teamsters Local 202 union wanted a $1 per hour raise.

But a market spokesperson said the market itself was hurting financially because of the pandemic; business was down 30% last spring and they invested millions in protective equipment.

It was the first time the union members went on strike in 35 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx mom fights for repairs

Windows, doors smashed at 4 Bronx synagogues in 2 days: NYPD

NYPD robotic dog prompts New York Rep. Torres to draft legislation

Local leaders call for infrastructure spending to address Cross-Bronx Expressway problems

Dumping ground for trash in the Bronx converted to community garden

Family of Amber Rose Isaac honors her life with activism

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss