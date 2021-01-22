Hunts Point Markets owners, union workers reach tentative contract agreement, union says

THE BRONX — A major strike at a Hunts Point Market looks to have reached its end.

The union representing the market’s workers reached an agreement Friday after employees went on on strike Sunday.

Hunts Point Market provides more than 60% of the produce for New York City.

Most of that produce is loaded onto trucks by members of the Teamsters Local 202, such as Edward Gill.

“We’ve gone through a lot to take care of our community to make sure that we have food on the table for them,” one worker told PIX11 News Wednesday. “We’re only asking for the same thing in return.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres were urging the market’s owners to provide their workers a decent wage.

BREAKING NEWS: There is a tentative agreement between the Hunts Point Market and Teamsters Local 202! https://t.co/VfZkg0Vv90 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 23, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez joined the picket line Wednesday.

“This whole city is behind you. There’s no working person in New York City that I can hear of or even think of, that would think that what you’re doing is wrong. Everybody’s behind you,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The market brings in more than $2 billion a year.

“Negotiators for Teamster Local 202 have reached tentative agreement on a new contract with the Hunts Point Produce Market management. We will be presenting the agreement to our members tomorrow for a vote to settle the strike,” said Teamsters Local 202 President Danny Kane in a statement.

The vote is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, the union said.

About 1,400 workers at the market are essential in getting groceries on shelves throughout New York City. Members of the Teamsters Local 202 union wanted a $1 per hour raise.

But a market spokesperson said the market itself was hurting financially because of the pandemic; business was down 30% last spring and they invested millions in protective equipment.

It was the first time the union members went on strike in 35 years.