Hunts Point Market strike ends as union approves new contract with wage increases

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A major strike by workers at Hunts Point Market in the Bronx officially ended Saturday after union members voted to approve a new contract.

Teamsters Local 202, the union representing the market’s workers, reached an agreement Friday after employees went on strike last Sunday.

The three-year deal guarantees a wage and benefit increase of more than 10% over the course of the contract, with an average 3.4% increase in each year of the agreement, according to the owners of Hunts Point Market.

The Teamsters Joint Council representing New York City said members voted Saturday to approve a new contract with “the largest raises in the history of their bargaining unit.”

Hunts Point Market provides more than 60% of the produce for New York City. About 1,400 workers at the market are essential in getting groceries on shelves throughout the five boroughs.

Prior to Friday, wage increases were a major sticking point in negotiations that led to the strike.

Teamsters Local 202 union wanted a $1 per hour raise, but the owners argued the Market was suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic. Business was down 30% last spring and they invested millions in protective equipment, a spokesperson had said.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres urged the market’s owners to provide their workers a decent wage.

It was the first time the union members went on strike in 35 years.

