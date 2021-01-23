Hunts Point Market strike ends as union approves new contract with wage increases

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A major strike by workers at Hunts Point Market in the Bronx officially ended Saturday after union members voted to approve a new contract.

Teamsters Local 202, the union representing the market’s workers, reached an agreement Friday after employees went on strike last Sunday.

The three-year deal guarantees a wage and benefit increase of more than 10% over the course of the contract, with an average 3.4% increase in each year of the agreement, according to the owners of Hunts Point Market.

The Teamsters Joint Council representing New York City said members voted Saturday to approve a new contract with “the largest raises in the history of their bargaining unit.”

.@Teamsters Local 202 members voted this morning to approve their new union contract with the largest raises in the history of their bargaining unit.

"We won because we fought."



“We won because we fought.”#HuntsPointStrike #1u pic.twitter.com/IGH759f82L — Teamsters JC 16 (@TeamstersJC16) January 23, 2021

Hunts Point Market provides more than 60% of the produce for New York City. About 1,400 workers at the market are essential in getting groceries on shelves throughout the five boroughs.

Prior to Friday, wage increases were a major sticking point in negotiations that led to the strike.

Teamsters Local 202 union wanted a $1 per hour raise, but the owners argued the Market was suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic. Business was down 30% last spring and they invested millions in protective equipment, a spokesperson had said.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres urged the market’s owners to provide their workers a decent wage.

It was the first time the union members went on strike in 35 years.

