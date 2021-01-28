Hopes of staying torn away: Bronx man set to be deported again after judge’s order

BREAKING UPDATE: Javier Castillo Maradiaga was told late Thursday that he was taken off of the flight list for his 5 a.m. deportation flight, but he could be on a deportation flight as soon as Monday. There are two emergency stays of removal pending before ICE and the Board of Immigration Appeals Friday.

Original story:

A Bronx man breathed a sigh of relief, but his hopes of staying in the U.S. were quickly snatched away after federal judge barred the enforcement of a 100-day deportation moratorium.

Javier Castillo Maradiaga was in Louisiana, scheduled for a Monday flight back to Honduras, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement canceled his deportation, but the situation changed again after Tuesday’s the judge’s decision. Following the court ruling, the 27-year-old man was scheduled for a Friday flight out of the country.

Congressman Ritchie Torres slammed the judge’s decision and ICE.

“Even though we have a new President, make no mistake: the vile anti-immigrant ideology of Donald Trump remains dominant at ICE, which is a soulless deportation machine that separates families and savages communities without regard for the human cost,” he said.

Castillo Maradiaga has lived in the country for 20 years and is eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He was detained by ICE 14 months ago.

At a rally Sunday, his sister pleaded with ICE.

“We work, we pay taxes and it’s not fair that my brother, but sometimes yours or your mother, father, end up in these cages,” his sister said. “The judicial system failed my brother.”

Rebecca Press, director of UN Local said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is moving to put him on a plane back to Honduras.

Castillo Maradiaga is eligible for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“We should not be as close as we are to the banishment of a beloved son, cousin but here we are,” Press said.

Castillo Maradiaga’s family organized a rally Sunday and Thursday.

His mother, sister and cousin pleaded for their loved one to not be deported.

The 27-year-old man has lived in the country for 20 years. His family lives in the Bronx.

An ICE official told PIX11 that “ICE is in full compliance of President Biden’s moratorium order.”