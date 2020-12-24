Group throws cans of food at teenage girl in Bronx playground, make anti-gay statements

Police asked for help identifying three people in connection with a Bronx playground attack on Dec. 12, 2020. (NYPD)

SOUTH BRONX — A group of people made anti-gay statements and threw cans of food at a teenage girl in a Bronx playground, police said Wednesday.

The 17-year-old victim was in a Courtlandt Avenue playground the night of Dec. 12 when she was attacked. A ligament in her knee was torn in the attack.

Police have asked for help identifying three people in connection with the attack.

