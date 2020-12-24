Group throws cans of food at teenage girl in Bronx playground, make anti-gay statements

Bronx

Bronx playground attack

Police asked for help identifying three people in connection with a Bronx playground attack on Dec. 12, 2020. (NYPD)

SOUTH BRONX — A group of people made anti-gay statements and threw cans of food at a teenage girl in a Bronx playground, police said Wednesday.

The 17-year-old victim was in a Courtlandt Avenue playground the night of Dec. 12 when she was attacked. A ligament in her knee was torn in the attack.

Police have asked for help identifying three people in connection with the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

