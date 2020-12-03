Group stole 80 coats from Bronx Burlington Coat Factory stores: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
burlington robbery suspects.png

Police are searching for individuals accused of robbing a Burlington Coat Factory on Oct. 28, 2020 (NYPD).

THE BRONX — A group of people stole 80 coats from two Bronx coat stores on two separate occasions, in one case, stuffing luggage with dozens of coats before they fled the scene, police said.

The first robbery happened on Oct. 28 at a Burlington Coast Factory on Third Avenue near E 153rd Street in the Bronx. Six people stole 24 coats from the racks of the store and fled the scene without paying for them, police said. (Authorities said the photos above were taken during the first incident.)

A member of the store’s loss prevention team, a 61-year-old woman, tried to stop them.

The second robbery happened on Oct. 31 at a different Bronx Burlington Coat Factory, this time on Baychester Avenue near Bartow Avenue. There, nine people stole 56 coats from the store, placed them in pieces of luggage and fled the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

Vaccine supply increases as two NYC sites go 24 hours

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS