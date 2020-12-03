Group stole 80 coats from Bronx Burlington Coat Factory stores: NYPD

THE BRONX — A group of people stole 80 coats from two Bronx coat stores on two separate occasions, in one case, stuffing luggage with dozens of coats before they fled the scene, police said.

The first robbery happened on Oct. 28 at a Burlington Coast Factory on Third Avenue near E 153rd Street in the Bronx. Six people stole 24 coats from the racks of the store and fled the scene without paying for them, police said. (Authorities said the photos above were taken during the first incident.)

A member of the store’s loss prevention team, a 61-year-old woman, tried to stop them.

The second robbery happened on Oct. 31 at a different Bronx Burlington Coat Factory, this time on Baychester Avenue near Bartow Avenue. There, nine people stole 56 coats from the store, placed them in pieces of luggage and fled the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).