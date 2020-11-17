Fundraiser generates over $10,000 for Bronx family devastated by fire

Fire ripped through three homes on Harding Avenue in the Throgs Neck section early Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, according to the FDNY. Two firefighters were injured.

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — A fundraiser aimed at helping a Bronx family who lost everything in a devastating fire on Monday exceeded $10,000 in donations in less than 24 hours.

Jade Huertas, the eldest daughter of Eric and Darlene Coleman, started the fundraiser to help her parents and three younger siblings after a fire ripped through their home on Harding Avenue in Throgs Neck in the middle of the night.

Huertas said her parents are essential workers and active members in their community. She said the fire destroyed all of their belongings and left her family without a home.

“We turn to the community to ask for any donations that you can offer. We are grateful and appreciate anything you can donate,” Huertas wrote on the fundraising page.

The Colemans’ home was one of three that were engulfed in flames around 1:25 a.m. on Monday.

The FDNY said 138 firefighters from 33 units battled the massive fire for hours. Two firefighters were injured, according to the fire department.

The blaze was brought under control just before 3 a.m., officials said.

Huertas had set a fundraising goal of $10,000, and donations poured in to help the family.

The GoFundMe had brought in more than $10,800 Tuesday afternoon.