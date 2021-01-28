Fire breaks out at Bronx commercial building: FDNY

Firefighters worked to put out a blaze that broke out on a commercial building in the Bronx.

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a Bronx building early Thursday.

Fire officials responded to a commercial store fire along Westchester and St. Lawrence avenues in the Soundview neighborhood just after 6:10 a.m.

The fire started on the first floor and extended to the upper floor and adjoining stores, according to FDNY. Apartments appear to be on the upper floor of the building.

A total of seven businesses were affected.

No injuries were reported.

While responding to a call for assistance, a female EMT was grabbed inappropriately at the location, according to EMS Chief Lillian Bonsignore.

[Editor’s note: On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, the Bronx DA’s office announced it has dismissed charges against the man, and said he was instead suffering a seizure and did not have control of his body. Read more here.]

The fire caused No. 6 trains to skip the St. Lawrence Av train station. Northbound No. 6 have resumed stopping at St Lawrence Av. Southbound trains are still bypassing the station.

