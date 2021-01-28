Female EMT inappropriately grabbed responding to Bronx fire: FDNY EMS

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Editor’s note: The Bronx DA has dismissed charges against the man, and said he was instead suffering a seizure and did not have control of his body. Read more here. Original story below:

A female EMT was assaulted while responding to a massive fire in the Bronx Thursday, officials said.

EMS Chief Lillian Bonsignore said a young female EMT was flagged down by someone in need of help at the scene, something Bonsignore said is common for EMS workers.

When she was approached, the woman, 32, was inappropriately grabbed, Bonsignore said.

The suspect was apprehended by NYPD and charges are pending, she said.

The victim was said to be home recovering with her family.

The union that represents EMS workers called the incident “appalling” and “despicable.”

“Our men and women come to work with the only intention to help and save the lives of complete strangers, without any prejudice. Yesterday, a cop was shot; today, an EMT sexually assaulted…while on duty,” said FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay. “Our EMT will need all the help and support we can get her, and recovery time afforded to her until she fully recovers, as this is a traumatic life event.”

Barzilay called on the city — including the mayor’s office and the FDNY — to provide self-defense tools to its EMS workers, demanding action and justice.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze that broke out at a commercial store along Westchester and St. Lawrence avenues in the Soundview neighborhood just after 6:10 a.m.

The fire started on the first floor and extended to the upper floor and adjoining stores, according to FDNY. Apartments appear to be on the upper floor of the building.

A total of seven businesses were affected.

No injuries were reported in the fire.