FDNY rescues person who fell 12 feet through hole in Bronx sidewalk: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BELMONT, the Bronx — Firefighters rescued a person from a hole in a Bronx sidewalk Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The FDNY was called to the scene of what appeared to be a partial sidewalk collapse on Third Avenue in Belmont around 12:23 p.m.

The victim fell between 12 and 15 feet, fire officials said. They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The Department of Buildings sent an inspector to the scene, a spokesperson said.

The FDNY cut through a metal security gate and got to the victim from the basement of a nearby dentist office. First responders were able to quickly rescue the trapped man.

Thankfully the emergency room at Saint Barnabas hospital is right across the street. Miraculously, police tell PIX11 News the victim is in stable condition with only minor injuries to his head.

The department of buildings blocked off the sidewalk and closed the dental office and Dunkin Donuts next door.