Families weigh Thanksgiving options during pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — Nearly 2 in 5 people report they will likely attend a Thanksgiving dinner with more than 10 people, according to a new national survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new limit of 10 people for indoor and outdoor gatherings at private homes.

Despite the new restriction, Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli told PIX11 News he will not be complying.

“My immediate family is between 11 and 12 people every holiday and we’re not going to change that just because Gov. Cuomo makes a rule about it,” he said. “The pandemic has told us that life is short and life could be ending at any time. It really is egregious and downright nasty to the governor to suggest that he could enforce a rule of how many people you have in your house.”

Staten Island Borough President Steven Oddo is not on the same page.

“I know there will be lots of good food in a Borelli holiday feast,” Oddo said. “But on this one, my good friend Joe and I disagree.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also disagreed on the PIX11 Morning News Friday.

“There is COVID fatigue ,we have to have individual responsibility. We should not be gathering through Thanksgiving.”

Dr. Frita Fisher says that there are alternatives to the traditional Thanksgiving.

“I’m encouraging patients to just celebrate with their immediate families within their homes for Thanksgiving, and to be creative to do Zoom Thanksgivings.”

What about families that can’t be apart?

“I’m asking them to coordinate COVID-19 testing in other words, for everyone who will be visiting, make sure that they get tested, right before they go and they stay within that COVID-19 negative group,” Dr. Fisher said.