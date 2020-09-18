Empanada business finds permanent home at the Bronx Brewery

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — The empanadas are filled with hope.

Two Bronx businesses are partnering to serve up a good time and help each other grow through these trying times.

Empanology, a well-known food truck and pop-up shop, has found a permanent space at The Bronx Brewery.

Jason Alicea is the Chef & Founder of Empanology. There was a shop in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx but it closed this year.

“This partnership has been years in the making with the goal of elevating our guest experience and food with each collaboration. Now that we are properly equipped with a brand new kitchen and team, we look forward to displaying our culinary artistry while continuing to serve our community the best empanadas and more in New York City,” he said.

Some of the recipes are from Alicea’s grandmother and their Puerto Rican roots. The Bronx Brewery features local artists on the cans of its creations.

Brandon Espinoza is General Manager of The Bronx Brewery and a friend of Alicea.

“This is for the Bronx, right. It will allow us riff off each other and build two businesses,” he said.

The backyard patio area is along East 135th Street between Willow and Walnut Avenues; it’s a short walk from the Cypress Avenue Station on the 6 line.