6 children among 9 injured in gas explosion at Bronx home, officials say

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — Nine people — six of them children — were injured in a gas explosion at a Bronx home Thursday, according to officials.

Emergency crews rushed to a home at the dead end of Paulding Avenue,, near Poplar Street, after they received a call just after 3:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of trauma, an FDNY spokesperson said. There was a gas explosion on the building’s second floor, blowing out most of the windows and doors, but officials said the cause remained unknown.

Adriel Sambolin shivered outside after rushing from the home in shorts. He got out through a window.

“My room was just upside down in a second,” he said. “There’s holes literally in the walls. The ceiling in the kitchen literally came down.”

Sambolin said he was worried about his grandfather, but said he’s OK.

“I’m actually kinda happy. I know that sounds strange, but considering how quickly this happened, this could have been really bad,” Adriel Sambolin said. “All my neighbors are alive, so I feel good.”

Two of the injured kids were in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Two other people suffered injuries deemed serious, but not considered to be life threatening. Others suffered minor injuries.

Everyone made it out of the building: a three-story multi-family home with several apartments inside.

“There was a gas smell,” said Miguel Sambolin, who was inside the building. “I left all the doors open so the gas smell would leave — that’s when I heard the explosion.”

He said his kitchen cabinet flew over his head and he suffered some minor scratches. He said his cat is missing, though.

Expect road closures, traffic delays, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel near Paulding Avenue & Poplar Street, The Bronx. Use alternate routes.

“Gas explosions, they’re uncommon, but they do happen,” an FDNY official said of the emergency.

About 125 firefighters and EMS personnel responded; the situation was deemed under control by about 4:40 p.m., FDNY officials said.

A Con Edison spokesperson said a crew headed to the scene. Gas was shut off at the location, police said.

The City Department of Buildings will conduct a structural stability inspection of the premises.

Expect heavy police presence due to an investigation of a gas explosion in the area of Paulding Avenue and Poplar Street in the Bronx. Please take alternate routes.

In all, officials said four families were involved.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Miguel Sambolin said. “I don’t know where I’m going to stay tonight.”

The Red Cross has said they’re providing temporary lodging and emergency financial assistance for two households.