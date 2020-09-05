E-bike rider killed in collision with pedestrian in the Bronx: police

Bronx

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — An e-bike rider is dead after colliding with a pedestrian in the Bronx early Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1 a.m. Officers discovered a bicyclist and a pedestrian having been involved in the accident at East 135th Street and Willis Avenue at 1:16 a.m.

A 25-year-old man was lying on the roadway with severe head trauma and a 46-year-old man had a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead. The 46-year-old man is at a local hospital in stable condition.

The 25-year-old man operating the e-bike was not wearing a helmet when he struck the 46-year-old pedestrian, according to an NYPD investigation. He suffered head trauma when he fell from the bike to the ground.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

