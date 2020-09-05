E-bike rider killed in collision with pedestrian in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX — An e-bike rider is dead after colliding with a pedestrian in the Bronx early Saturday, police said.
The incident took place at around 1 a.m. Officers discovered a bicyclist and a pedestrian having been involved in the accident at East 135th Street and Willis Avenue at 1:16 a.m.
A 25-year-old man was lying on the roadway with severe head trauma and a 46-year-old man had a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead. The 46-year-old man is at a local hospital in stable condition.
The 25-year-old man operating the e-bike was not wearing a helmet when he struck the 46-year-old pedestrian, according to an NYPD investigation. He suffered head trauma when he fell from the bike to the ground.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.