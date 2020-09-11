Duo beat and rob autistic man on Bronx street: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man wanted after autistic man attacked, robbed in the Bronx

Surveillance image of a man police are looking for in connection with the attack and robbery of an autistic man in the Bronx on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man they say was part of an attack and robbery that left an autistic man bleeding on a Bronx street.

According to the NYPD, on Sunday, Sept. 6, the unidentified man, along with a since-apprehended woman, approached the 32-year-old victim as he walked on East 138th Street in the Mott Haven section around 4 a.m.

The pair punched and kicked the man to the ground and then snatched his wallet and cellphone before fleeing, police said.

The victim suffered bleeding from his mouth and face as a result of the attack, officials said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for in connection with the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Torres works to educate Bronx residents about ranked choice voting ahead of election to fill his old Council seat

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

2nd accidental prisoner release from Rikers

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Bronx nursing home has vaccinated 84% of residents, 77% of staff

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting