Driver in Bronx MTA bus crash says he didn’t refuse drug test

FDNY units on the scene after an MTA bus lost control and drove off an overpass on University Avenue in the Bronx, leaving the bus dangling over the Cross Bronx Expressway Thursday night, Jan. 14, 2021, according to authorities.

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — The stunning pictures from Thursday night’s bus accident that injured eight people in the Bronx made it easy for many to jump to conclusions.

But the driver of that MTA says he was not drunk or high and cooperated with authorities to the best of his abilities.

“I did not refuse to take a drug test,” said Everton Beccan, the driver, in a press conference Saturday.

WATCH: MTA Driver Everton Beccan speaks out for the 1st time since Thursday’s Bronx bus crash.

Beccan says his first priority after crashing through this guide rail Thursday night and plunging onto the Cross Bronx Expressway was the safety of his passengers. With a broken jaw, cuts and bruises, the 55-year-old driver helped everyone out of the teetering bus.

It was reported that Beccan, who has been driving buses for 11 years, refused a drug test. He said that is simply not true and has the documentation to prove he took the tests.

The MTA, in an email to PIX11 News Saturday after Beccan’s press conference, said he refused it three times.

The transit authority provided a statement from an MTA sample collection technician, according to the transit authority. The technician arrived at the hospital where the operator was being treated at 2:59 a.m. on Friday morning and attempted during the following 41 minutes to obtain a urine sample, which was repeatedly refused. These refusals were witnessed by a treating doctor who is independent of the MTA.

“This was a tragic incident for all involved and the MTA continues to provide the full facts to the public,” said MTA Chief Communications Officer Abbey Collins. “Unfortunately, the bus operator refused his FTA and MTA-mandated drug and alcohol test multiple times. This is a straightforward, nonnegotiable, federally-mandated requirement of all bus operators and other safety sensitive personnel.

Surrounded by his daughter and TWU reps, Beccan says there was a lot of confusion at the hospital because of COVID-19 protocols and the limit on how many people could see him. He says he immediately submitted to a breathalyzer by police as the scene and that showed zero alcohol in his system. He later gave blood and urine at the hospital and those results are pending.

Union reps say the bus is equipped with technology that will provide answers on what caused the crash.

“The bus does have a black box and there are cameras, so we want to be part of that process,” said Transport Workers Union Local 100 Vice President Richie Davis. “The bus is supposed to slow down.”

Beccan says he’s made that turn hundreds of times and Thursday night, when he took his foot off the accelerator, the bus sped up and wouldn’t slow down.

The MTA claims investigators have thus far identified no mechanical cause for the failure to remain on the road and to travel at allowable speed for the conditions. This is supported by data retrieved from the bus’s on-board event recorder.

“We cannot make any exceptions to this requirement nor should we. The investigation remains ongoing and we will release more information when it is available,” said Collins.

A TWU spokesperson responded to those claims by claiming they had evidence Beccan took the test.

“The MTA had a press conference Friday and claimed Bus Operator Everton Beccan was not tested for drugs because he refused,” said Pete Donahoe, TWU’s director of media relations. “We now know that was false. Everton has documentation showing he provided a urine sample for a drug test at the hospital.”

Beccan says he thought he was going to die.

“I just want to say that my sincerity goes out to every passenger on that bus and I’m just thankful that no one lost their lives and I’m just grateful for that,” he added.

Blood and urine test results may not be available until Monday.

The crash happened Thursday night, blood and urine samples were not collected until Friday morning. But Beccan reiterates he never did anything to refuse or slow down those tests.

Beccan is now under pre-disciplinary suspension without pay and was withheld from service from the time of the incident.