Disturbing video of man abusing 2 children on Bronx subway platform under investigation

The BRONX — A disturbing video depicting two children being abused by a man on a subway platform that was posted on Facebook prompted an investigation by the NYPD, PIX11 News has learned.

Community advocate Tony Herbert posted the five-minute video on Tuesday in an effort to identify the man who he said should be behind bars.

Warning, viewers may find the video disturbing.

Herbert said it took place at the Fordham Road train station. Police later said it happened on Jan. 22 around 9 p.m. The NYPD’s investigation is centered around the video.

In the chilling video, the man is seen closed-fist punching one child several times in the chest and pulling the other child by their hair as he jerks them around several times.

“I am in tears and feeling all levels of anger watching this video where this guy is terrorizing these kids and hurting them,” Herbert said.

Both children are visibly in distress and quietly crying throughout the ordeal, all while straphangers walk by appearing to not notice the situation.

The relationship between the man and the children remains unclear.

“What we do know is those kids aren’t safe, and if this guy can feel comfortable enough to beat on them in public, I am afraid of what could be happening at home,” Herbert said.

The witness who filmed the incident originally posted the video on Facebook when it first happened last Thursday. The man, who does not want to be identified, later deleted it after he was lambasted for not helping the children and posting the video for “clout.”

According to Herbert, the man was on his way to the hospital where his child is currently undergoing chemotherapy. He did not have time to intervene, but he did inform police officers about the incident.

