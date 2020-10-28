Daughter finds mother, 66, dead in Bronx apartment with head injury: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her Bronx apartment early Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, Carmen Aponte was discovered around 1:30 a.m. when her adult daughter returned home to their apartment on Seneca Avenue, near Faile Street in the Hunts Point section.

When officers arrived, they found the 66-year-old woman unconscious in her bed with apparent injury to her head, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of Aponte’s head injury was not immediately clear.

The NYPD said the medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

