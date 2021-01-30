Dad seen hitting children in Bronx subway station is arrested: police

A disturbing video depicting two children being abused by a man on a subway platform that was posted on Facebook prompted an investigation by the NYPD, PIX11 News has learned.

THE BRONX — A father seen in shocking video punching a child and grabbing the other by his hair at a Bronx subway station has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Joshua Gilead, 35, was charged Friday night with two counts of aggravated family offense and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years of age.

Community advocate Tony Herbert posted the five-minute video on Tuesday in an effort to identify the man who he said should be behind bars. (Warning, some may find the video disturbing.)

Herbert said it took place at the Fordham Road train station. Police later said it happened on Jan. 22 around 9 p.m. The NYPD’s investigation was centered around the video.

In the chilling video, the man is seen closed-fist punching one child several times in the chest and pulling the other child by their hair as he jerks them around several times.

The children, ages 7 and 9, live with their mother in the Bronx, according to police. The NYPD’s Domestic Violence Unit and Rapid Response spent Wednesday shopping for the boys in hopes of restoring their sense of confidence and security.

The man in the video was later identified as their father, Gilead. PIX11 News spoke exclusively by phone with Gilead on Wednesday; he didn’t deny his actions.

”I punched him in the face, I punched him in the arm and I grabbed his hair because he doesn’t like it,” Gilead said.

Gilead said he was stressed out, that he struggles with mental illness and, at one point, he broke down, admitting he needs help.

On the day he turned on his two boys, Gilead said he had been drinking and his sons were first going at each other.

”I punched him in the arm because they both were going back and forth. I just was not in my best state of mind,” Gilead said. “I love my kids every single day.”

Police arrested the father last Saturday in connection with a separate domestic abuse allegation, claiming he hit one of boys with a belt. Gilead was released on his own recognizance Wednesday. At the time, authorities did not have the controversial video or knowledge of the subway station attack on the boys.

Gilead’s rap sheet shows a troubling past — at least 37 arrests since 2003 — including for domestic violence.

PIX11 News’ Andrew Ramos, Nicole Johnson and Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this story.