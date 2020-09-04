Cyclist hospitalized after Bronx hit-and-run: police

Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are looking for the driver of a car they say fled the scene after striking a cyclist in the Bronx Friday morning.

The victim was riding their bicycle in the vicinity of Rosedale Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard when they were struck around 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

According to police, they are looking for a white sedan that fled the scene.

The cyclist was rushed to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police have not released any other information about the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

