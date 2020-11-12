Missing girl, 11, found safe after being separated from mother on Bronx subway, MTA official says

THE BRONX — An 11-year-old girl who was separated from her mother on a Bronx subway line was found safe Thursday afternoon, an MTA official said.

The girl was reported missing after she became separated from her mom on a southbound No. 2 train at Burke Avenue in the Bronx, transit police said.

It was not immediately disclosed what time the incident occurred, but the NYPD Transit tweeted, asking for assistance around 1:30 p.m.

A New York City Transit official tweeted that she was found at around 4:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Images were removed from this story because they depicted the then-missing minor.

