Missing girl, 11, found safe after being separated from mother on Bronx subway, MTA official says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — An 11-year-old girl who was separated from her mother on a Bronx subway line was found safe Thursday afternoon, an MTA official said.

The girl was reported missing after she became separated from her mom on a southbound No. 2 train at Burke Avenue in the Bronx, transit police said.

It was not immediately disclosed what time the incident occurred, but the NYPD Transit tweeted, asking for assistance around 1:30 p.m.

A New York City Transit official tweeted that she was found at around 4:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Images were removed from this story because they depicted the then-missing minor.